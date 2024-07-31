What Analysts Are Saying About Voyager Therapeutics Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Voyager Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 2.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Voyager Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Voyager Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Voyager Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Voyager Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Voyager Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform TRACER enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. Its pipeline of programs include, Anti-tau Antibody (VY-TAU01), SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy (siRNA), FXN Gene Therapy among others.

A Deep Dive into Voyager Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Voyager Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -87.03% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Voyager Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -58.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voyager Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VYGR

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Chardan Capital Maintains Neutral Oct 2021 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform Jun 2021 Compass Point Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VYGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.