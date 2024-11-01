What Analysts Are Saying About Viavi Solutions Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.62, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $10.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Viavi Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $10.50 $8.25 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $10.50 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viavi Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viavi Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viavi Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viavi Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

