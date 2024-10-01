What Analysts Are Saying About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $500.53, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $376.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.29% from the previous average price target of $462.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $474.00 $462.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $431.00 $431.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $550.00 $500.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $510.00 $505.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $508.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $509.00 $472.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $558.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $535.00 $500.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Sell $376.00 $371.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $480.00 $440.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $462.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $455.00 $402.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.