What Analysts Are Saying About Veritex Holdings Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has increased by 6.38% from the previous average price target of $28.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Veritex Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $30.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Discovering Veritex Holdings: A Closer Look

Veritex Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment. The company's primary sources of revenue are derived from interest and dividends earned on loans, debt and equity securities and other financial instruments.

Veritex Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Veritex Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.95% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Veritex Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritex Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veritex Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Veritex Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

