What Analysts Are Saying About Veralto Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Veralto (NYSE:VLTO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.6, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A 5.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $114.00.

The standing of Veralto among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $102.00|$110.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$116.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $110.00|$111.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$116.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $116.00|$117.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veralto. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Veralto's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Veralto Corp is a provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments: Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through the WQ segment, it improves the quality and reliability of water through brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat. Through the PQI segment, the company promotes consumer trust in products and helps enable product innovation through brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone.

Financial Milestones: Veralto's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veralto's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.43% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

