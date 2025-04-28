What Analysts Are Saying About Valvoline Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Highlighting a 0.78% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Valvoline. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Lantz |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $42.00|$44.00 | |Max Rakhlenko |TD Securities |Announces |Buy | $40.00|- | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $38.00|$37.00 | |Steven Shemesh |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $48.00|$46.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Valvoline's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Valvoline's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valvoline analyst ratings.

Get to Know Valvoline Better

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Valvoline's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

