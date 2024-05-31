What Analysts Are Saying About Valneva Stock

Ratings for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.5, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.02% increase from the previous average price target of $23.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Valneva among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 - Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 - Evan Wang Guggenheim Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valneva's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Valneva's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Valneva

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from product sales.

Key Indicators: Valneva's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Valneva's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Valneva's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 179.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valneva's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 12.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Valneva faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

