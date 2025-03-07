What Analysts Are Saying About Valero Energy Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $157.2, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. A decline of 2.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Valero Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $144.00 $149.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $159.00 $160.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $158.00 $165.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $165.00 $171.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valero Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.15% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

