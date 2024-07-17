What Analysts Are Saying About Valero Energy Stock

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $173.23, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. Highlighting a 2.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $178.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Valero Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $173.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $179.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $171.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $172.00 $178.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $171.00 $173.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $171.00 $176.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $169.00 $187.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $179.00 $184.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $187.00 $198.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $176.00 $173.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $173.00 $179.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Valero Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Valero Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

