What Analysts Are Saying About Vail Resorts Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vail Resorts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. This current average has decreased by 4.7% from the previous average price target of $188.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Vail Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $215.00 $227.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $167.00 $166.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $178.00 $197.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Underweight $152.00 $165.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $166.00 $176.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $197.00 $197.00

All You Need to Know About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Financial Insights: Vail Resorts

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vail Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.66% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -66.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -29.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

