What Analysts Are Saying About US Physical Therapy Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.93% increase from the previous average price target of $108.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of US Physical Therapy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $98.00 $108.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $113.00 - Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Physical Therapy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of US Physical Therapy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for US Physical Therapy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind US Physical Therapy

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The principal sources of payment for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance, and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

Understanding the Numbers: US Physical Therapy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: US Physical Therapy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: US Physical Therapy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Physical Therapy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: US Physical Therapy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

