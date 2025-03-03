What Analysts Are Saying About Unum Gr Stock

Analysts' ratings for Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Unum Gr, revealing an average target of $89.25, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.48% increase from the previous average price target of $82.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Unum Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $95.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $80.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $103.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $81.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $88.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $82.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Outperform $91.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $79.00 $74.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $82.00 $74.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $96.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Unum Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Unum Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Unum Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Unum Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Unum Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Unum Gr

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

Unum Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Unum Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.6% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Unum Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UNM

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UNM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.