What Analysts Are Saying About Unum Gr Stock

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Unum Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $86.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.16% from the previous average price target of $79.86.

The perception of Unum Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $88.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $82.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Outperform $91.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $79.00 $74.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $82.00 $74.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $96.00 $91.00

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Unum Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.34% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Unum Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Unum Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

