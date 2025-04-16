What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel Stock

Ratings for United States Steel (NYSE:X) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United States Steel, revealing an average target of $41.86, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.04% from the previous average price target of $41.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United States Steel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $38.00|$43.00 | |Katja Jancic |BMO Capital |Maintains |Market Perform | $45.00|$45.00 | |Katja Jancic |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $45.00|$40.00 | |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $43.00|$40.00 | |Carlos De Alba |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$39.00 | |Carlos De Alba |Morgan Stanley |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $39.00|$39.00 | |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $40.00|$44.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United States Steel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United States Steel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United States Steel's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United States Steel analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Understanding the Numbers: United States Steel's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining United States Steel's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United States Steel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Steel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Steel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United States Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for X

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Mar 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for X

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.