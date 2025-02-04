What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings Stock

Analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United Airlines Holdings, presenting an average target of $130.62, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 24.61% from the previous average price target of $104.82.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of United Airlines Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $120.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $133.00 $108.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $85.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $139.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $90.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $88.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Buy $122.00 $98.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Announces Buy $139.00 - Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $125.00 $100.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $119.00 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $75.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of United Airlines Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Airlines Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into United Airlines Holdings's Background

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Airlines Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.65.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

