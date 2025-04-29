What Analysts Are Saying About Ultra Clean Hldgs Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 26.09% from the previous average price target of $46.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ultra Clean Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Shi |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $26.00|$40.00 | |Edward Yang |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $30.00|$60.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $40.00|$40.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $40.00|$44.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultra Clean Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultra Clean Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultra Clean Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultra Clean Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ultra Clean Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ultra Clean Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultra Clean Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Ultra Clean Hldgs Better

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, and a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel, and research equipment industries. It has two segments Products and Services. Its principal markets are Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA.

Ultra Clean Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ultra Clean Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ultra Clean Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultra Clean Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultra Clean Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ultra Clean Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UCTT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UCTT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.