What Analysts Are Saying About UL Solutions Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 22.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UL Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur Truslove Citigroup Announces Buy $60.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $43.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $53.00 $46.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UL Solutions. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UL Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UL Solutions's stock.

UL Solutions is a global leader specializing in a broad range of product testing, inspection, and certification services. UL Solutions is the for-profit branch out of three organizations under the UL Enterprise. TIC operations make up nearly all of UL Solutions' total revenue and are composed of two segments: industrial and consumer. UL Solutions' remaining business includes software and advisory, which complements its core TIC offerings. The firm operates globally.

UL Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UL Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UL Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, UL Solutions faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

