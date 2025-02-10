What Analysts Are Saying About UDR Stock

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for UDR (NYSE:UDR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UDR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average represents a 0.51% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UDR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $43.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $43.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $48.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $50.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UDR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UDR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About UDR

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UDR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

