What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies Stock

During the last three months, 29 analysts shared their evaluations of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Uber Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.59, accompanied by a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 2.9% from the previous average price target of $88.04.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $88.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $102.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Announces Neutral $84.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $90.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $90.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $96.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $91.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Insights: Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

