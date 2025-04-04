What Analysts Are Saying About TransUnion Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $111.5, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A 6.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $118.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $105.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $104.00 $102.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $126.00 $135.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $112.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TransUnion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TransUnion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Financial Insights: TransUnion

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

