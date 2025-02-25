What Analysts Are Saying About Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.25, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 13.46% from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Topgolf Callaway Brands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $11.00 $16.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Topgolf Callaway Brands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Topgolf Callaway Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Topgolf Callaway Brands analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Topgolf Callaway Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Topgolf Callaway Brands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Topgolf Callaway Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.