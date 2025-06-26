What Analysts Are Saying About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.4, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.98% increase from the previous average price target of $21.67.

The standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Matt Dellatorre Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $24.00 - Les Sulewski Truist Securities Announces Buy $25.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

A Deep Dive into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

