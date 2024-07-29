What Analysts Are Saying About Teradyne Stock

Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 8 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $156.58, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Marking an increase of 15.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $135.58.

The perception of Teradyne by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $140.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $162.00 $185.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $126.00 $136.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $160.00 $180.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Maintains Hold $124.00 $124.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $145.00 $130.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $180.00 $180.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $120.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $136.00 $136.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $180.00 $120.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Hold $150.00 $100.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $185.00 $112.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $170.00 $130.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $161.00 $118.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $149.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $161.00 $118.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $149.00 $140.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $161.00 $118.00

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teradyne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.68% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradyne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Teradyne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

