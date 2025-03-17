What Analysts Are Saying About Targa Resources Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Targa Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $219.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $244.00 and a low estimate of $204.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.88% increase from the previous average price target of $201.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Targa Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $244.00 $202.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $210.00 $218.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $221.00 $220.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $227.00 $218.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $204.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $226.00 $208.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $204.00 $171.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $218.00 - John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $223.00 $185.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $204.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Targa Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Targa Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Targa Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Targa Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Targa Resources: A Closer Look

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Financial Milestones: Targa Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Targa Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

