What Analysts Are Saying About Talos Energy Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Talos Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.52% lower than the prior average price target of $18.10.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Talos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $12.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $14.50 $12.50 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Talos Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Talos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Talos Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Talos Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Talos Energy Better

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company predominantly involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The company's operating segments are; exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs, and the CCS segment. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Talos Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Talos Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Talos Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Talos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

