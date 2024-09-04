What Analysts Are Saying About Sweetgreen Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sweetgreen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.95% increase from the previous average price target of $32.33.

A clear picture of Sweetgreen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $31.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Aisling Grueninger Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $33.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $31.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $36.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $31.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $25.00 - Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $39.00 - Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $35.00

Delving into Sweetgreen's Background

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

A Deep Dive into Sweetgreen's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sweetgreen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.06% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

