What Analysts Are Saying About Sweetgreen Stock

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sweetgreen, presenting an average target of $30.83, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 23.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $25.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sweetgreen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $25.00 - Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $39.00 - Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $35.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Christopher Carril RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $20.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Hold $26.00 $22.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $16.00

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Sweetgreen: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sweetgreen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.22% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Sweetgreen adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

