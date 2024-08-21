What Analysts Are Saying About Superior Gr of Cos Stock

Analysts' ratings for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A 0.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Superior Gr of Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $20.00 $22.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Buy $24.00 - Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Superior Gr of Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Superior Gr of Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Superior Gr of Cos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Superior Gr of Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Superior Gr of Cos's Background

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

A Deep Dive into Superior Gr of Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Superior Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Superior Gr of Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Superior Gr of Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Superior Gr of Cos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

