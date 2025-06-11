What Analysts Are Saying About Sunrun Stock

Ratings for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.15, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 18.01% from the previous average price target of $11.16.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sunrun among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $5.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $17.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $7.78 $7.78 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $9.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Neutral $7.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $6.00 $9.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sunrun's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Sunrun's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

