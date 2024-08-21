What Analysts Are Saying About Sunrun Stock

Analysts' ratings for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sunrun and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.07% from the previous average price target of $19.73.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Sunrun by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.50 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $24.00 $23.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sunrun's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Sunrun's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sunrun faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RUN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.