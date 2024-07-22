What Analysts Are Saying About Sunrun Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sunrun and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a 6.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sunrun. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $24.00 $23.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunrun's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Sunrun's Background

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sunrun

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Sunrun's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

