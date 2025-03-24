What Analysts Are Saying About State Street Stock

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated State Street (NYSE:STT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated State Street and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $139.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.1% increase from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $142.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $103.00 $104.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $104.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $106.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $108.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $139.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $118.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About State Street

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

State Street: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: State Street displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.34%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

