What Analysts Are Saying About State Street Stock

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for State Street (NYSE:STT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $102.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a 6.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $96.10.

A clear picture of State Street's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $95.00 $90.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $103.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $94.00 $89.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $93.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $100.00 $98.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $79.00

Delving into State Street's Background

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 46,000 worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: State Street's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining State Street's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.1% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, State Street adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

