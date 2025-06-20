What Analysts Are Saying About Sportradar Gr Stock

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.46, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.48% increase from the previous average price target of $25.55.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sportradar Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Announces Outperform $32.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Announces Buy $28.00 - Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Samuel Nielsen JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Sportradar Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sportradar Gr analyst ratings.

About Sportradar Gr

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Breaking Down Sportradar Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sportradar Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.05% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportradar Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportradar Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportradar Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sportradar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

