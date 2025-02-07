What Analysts Are Saying About Spectrum Brands Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.25, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.51% from the previous average price target of $97.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Spectrum Brands Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $102.00 $94.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $114.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $92.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $94.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spectrum Brands Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Spectrum Brands Holdings: A Closer Look

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, and Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Spectrum Brands Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Spectrum Brands Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Spectrum Brands Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Spectrum Brands Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

