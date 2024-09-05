What Analysts Are Saying About S&P Global Stock

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $539.54, a high estimate of $575.00, and a low estimate of $486.00. This current average has increased by 4.93% from the previous average price target of $514.17.

The perception of S&P Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $564.00 $530.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $575.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $520.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $565.00 $550.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $540.00 $535.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $552.00 $500.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $537.00 $532.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $540.00 $486.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $540.00 $530.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $555.00 $505.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $510.00 $500.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $486.00 $482.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00

Delving into S&P Global's Background

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Financial Milestones: S&P Global's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: S&P Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): S&P Global's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): S&P Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: S&P Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

