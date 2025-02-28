What Analysts Are Saying About Solventum Stock

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $78.5, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 3.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $76.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Solventum by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $73.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $84.00 $75.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Solventum's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Solventum's Background

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Solventum

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Solventum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.39% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

