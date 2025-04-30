What Analysts Are Saying About Snap Stock

In the last three months, 24 analysts have published ratings on Snap (NYSE:SNAP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 20 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 7 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 9 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Snap, presenting an average target of $10.27, a high estimate of $14.50, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 18.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.58.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Snap's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.50 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $8.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 $12.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $11.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $10.00 $13.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.50 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.50 $13.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $14.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $13.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $10.50 $14.50 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $8.00 $10.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $11.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $13.50 $13.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $14.50 $14.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Snap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Snap's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap analyst ratings.

Get to Know Snap Better

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Snap: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Snap's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.