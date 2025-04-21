What Analysts Are Saying About SL Green Realty Stock

Analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SL Green Realty, presenting an average target of $68.11, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 7.96% from the previous average price target of $74.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alexander Goldfarb |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $72.00|$90.00 | |Peter Abramowitz |Jefferies |Announces |Hold | $58.00|- | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $73.00|$74.00 | |Ronald Josey |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$52.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $75.00|$81.00 | |Blaine Heck |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $69.00|$76.00 | |Anthony Powell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $76.00|$78.00 | |James Feldman |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $73.00|$80.00 | |Michael Lewis |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $62.00|$61.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SL Green Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of SL Green Realty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SL Green Realty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

