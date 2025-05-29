What Analysts Are Saying About Skyward Specialty Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.3, along with a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.81% increase from the previous average price target of $60.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Skyward Specialty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $67.00 $57.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $57.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $61.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Lowers Hold $59.00 $62.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $57.00 $62.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $63.00 $53.00 Reni Benjamin Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyward Specialty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Skyward Specialty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Skyward Specialty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Skyward Specialty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyward Specialty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Skyward Specialty Better

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Skyward Specialty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Skyward Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Skyward Specialty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyward Specialty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Skyward Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

