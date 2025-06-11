What Analysts Are Saying About SiTime Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SiTime, revealing an average target of $163.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.86%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SiTime is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $135.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $110.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SiTime. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SiTime compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SiTime's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SiTime's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering SiTime: A Closer Look

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Key Indicators: SiTime's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SiTime's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 82.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SiTime's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -39.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SiTime's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

