What Analysts Are Saying About Signet Jewelers Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Signet Jewelers, presenting an average target of $96.8, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.68% lower than the prior average price target of $106.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Signet Jewelers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

