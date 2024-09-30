What Analysts Are Saying About Sherwin-Williams Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $387.6, with a high estimate of $425.00 and a low estimate of $325.00. Observing a 6.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $365.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sherwin-Williams by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $400.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $386.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $418.00 $418.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $412.00 $375.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $392.00 Kenneth Zener Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $400.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $418.00 $370.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $315.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Neutral $325.00 $310.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $375.00 $338.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $320.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $386.00 $360.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $390.00 $344.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $355.00 $385.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Sherwin-Williams's Background

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Financial Milestones: Sherwin-Williams's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

