What Analysts Are Saying About Sea Stock

Sea (NYSE:SE) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $159.12, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.4% increase from the previous average price target of $137.88.

A clear picture of Sea's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ranjan Sharma |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $135.00|$160.00 | |Rob Sanderson |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $165.00|$135.00 | |Navin Killa |UBS |Raises |Buy | $176.00|$135.00 | |Jiong Shao |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $182.00|$148.00 | |Fawne Jiang |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$130.00 | |Ranjan Sharma |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $160.00|$133.00 | |Thomas Chong |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $157.00|$131.00 | |Jiong Shao |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $148.00|$131.00 |

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sea. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sea compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sea compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sea's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sea's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sea's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sea's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

