What Analysts Are Saying About Rockwell Medical Stock

Ratings for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.5, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 16.67% from the previous average price target of $9.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rockwell Medical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $9.00 Brandon Folkes Rodman & Renshaw Announces Buy $5.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rockwell Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rockwell Medical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rockwell Medical analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Inc is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers. It is a supplier of liquid bicarbonate concentrates, and acid and dry bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States. The company's products include CitraPure citric acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, and SteriLyte bicarbonate concentrate among others.

Key Indicators: Rockwell Medical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rockwell Medical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Medical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Medical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rockwell Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

