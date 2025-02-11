What Analysts Are Saying About Rockwell Automation Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $321.09, along with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $298.45, the current average has increased by 7.59%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rockwell Automation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $337.00 $315.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $345.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $350.00 $275.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $240.00 $245.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $290.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Buy $350.00 $290.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $345.00 $313.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Maintains Overweight $345.00 $345.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $290.00 $255.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $305.00 $290.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $335.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rockwell Automation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Rockwell Automation Better

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software & control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

A Deep Dive into Rockwell Automation's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rockwell Automation's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, Rockwell Automation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

