What Analysts Are Saying About Riskified Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.29, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.88, the current average has increased by 6.97%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Riskified among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Market Perform $5.75 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $5.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $5.00 $4.50 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $7.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Riskified's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Riskified's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Riskified: A Closer Look

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food.

Key Indicators: Riskified's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Riskified showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.01% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Riskified's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

