What Analysts Are Saying About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1192.63, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $1000.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $1120.63, the current average has increased by 6.42%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1242.00 $1166.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1240.00 $1232.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1300.00 $1180.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1125.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $1200.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1135.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Raises Buy $1200.00 $1030.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $1000.00 $925.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1166.00 $1000.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1180.00 $1040.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1182.00 $1183.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1050.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1152.00 $1152.00 Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Raises Buy $1170.00 $1060.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1229.00 $1229.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1229.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Discovering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Financial Milestones: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.32% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 40.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

