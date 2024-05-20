What Analysts Are Saying About Regency Centers Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.75, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.86%.

The standing of Regency Centers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $72.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $68.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Announces Neutral $60.00 - Linda Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $72.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regency Centers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Regency Centers is the largest shopping center-focused retail REIT. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes nearly 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Financial Insights: Regency Centers

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regency Centers's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.43% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Regency Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

