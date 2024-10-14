What Analysts Are Saying About Regal Rexnord Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Regal Rexnord, revealing an average target of $196.33, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.88% from the previous average price target of $189.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regal Rexnord. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Buy $200.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $176.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $213.00 $208.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $180.00 $181.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regal Rexnord's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

A Deep Dive into Regal Rexnord's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Regal Rexnord's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Regal Rexnord's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

